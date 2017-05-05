Black Hawks fall to Sioux City in game 3 of Western Finals

Matiss Kivlenieks made 29 saves in a 3-0 Sioux City Musketeers win at Young Arena Friday during Game Three of a USHL Western Conference Final Series against the Waterloo Black Hawks.

The result gives Sioux City a two-games-to-one lead in the best-of-five set.

This marks the second consecutive year the Hawks have suffered a 3-0 loss at this point in the playoffs. In Game Three against the Tri-City Storm at Young Arena last year in the Western Conference Final, Waterloo fell by the same score before rallying for 7-4 victory the next night in Game Four.

The Musketeers seized control Friday during the opening seconds of a second period power play at 5:28. Tarek Baker was camped outside the crease where he received a pass from Aapeli Rasanen. Baker lifted his shot under the crossbar to break the scoreless deadlock.

With 20.1 seconds remaining before intermission, Sioux City struck again. Matt Hellickson’s shot from the left point changed directions and zipped in-and-out of the net past Robbie Beydoun.

Sioux City capped the offense with 37.3 seconds left in regulation as Odeen Tufto scored into an open net from the Black Hawks blue line.

Beydoun suffered the loss despite stopping 25 of the 27 shots he faced. With a 29-28 edge in shots, Waterloo has put more pucks on net than the Musketeers in each contest.