Dispatch: Controlled burn "gets out of control" - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dispatch: Controlled burn "gets out of control"

ALLISON (KWWL) -
A controlled burn south of Allison in Butler County, spreads Friday afternoon.
Those at the Butler County Sheriff's Office tell us what started out as a controlled burn quickly got out of control.
They say there was a concern because the fire was spreading closer to buildings.
They also tell us they ran out of water to fight the fire, in part because the Allison Fire Department had to fight a fire earlier in the day. 

