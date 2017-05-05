Fireworks cause garage fire, explosion in Cedar Rapids

A garage is damaged after a fireworks explosion. Crews responded to the 400 block of G Avenue NW Thursday night.

The siding of the garage was melted and the wood behind it was charred. Neighbors say they heard a loud explosion, leading to a fire. They say several men got out of a car, put the fire out, and then left the area.

Crews say there was evidence of a detonated firework on the concrete near the garage, which ignited something nearby. Nobody was injured.