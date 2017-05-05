Gas station turned into wrestling facility

An area wrestling club has pinned down a spot for their new gym, trading gas pumps for wrestling mats.

The Oelwein Wrestling Club plans on knocking down an old gas station to build a new gym. The former Petrol and Provisions (P&P) building has sat empty in Oelwein for a decade.

Wrestlers have been crammed in their high school gym for years now. Coaches say by this fall, they should be training in a new facility.

"We want to create a fresh space and clean things up," said Travis Bushaw, Oelwein Wrestling Club coach. "I don't know that there is a whole lot in there that we can salvage anyway."

Bushaw says the school's gym is tight and does not have enough space, this new gym should alleviate that pain.

"It allows the school to not have to worry about trying to make enough space for our practices to continue," said Bushaw. "We will now have enough space for that to happen."

The old convenience store has sat empty for more than ten years, but after some demolition, Bushaw says he can see the future in the property.

"It's a little tough when you see what's here right now, but we are looking at a six thousand square foot building," said Bushaw. "It will house two full wrestling mats, a weight lifting area, men's and women's locker rooms and places for parents to sit during our club practices as well."

From gas to mats, the old building will transform.

"The property needed some improvement so we think tearing this down and putting something in it's place will be huge for the community and it's going to be huge for our wrestlers and for our kids," said Bushaw.

Though this project is in it's beginning stages, Bushaw says the demolition will be soon. He says it should take a weekend to tear everything down.

Bushaw says the gym should eventually have batting cages and an archery area as well. For more information on the new gym and to stay up to date with the transformation CLICK HERE.