TRACKING: Stray shower tonight and possible frost Saturday night

The pleasant spring weather we have had the last few days will continue into the weekend. A cold front pushes south across the state tonight with a few clouds and a slight chance of rain. A few light showers are possible east of a line from Decorah to Cedar Rapids. Lows tonight drop into the 40s.



Saturday is sunny again with a breezy north wind at 10-20 mph. Afternoon highs are cooler, but still comfortable (Highs: 60-65). The wind diminishes to just about nothing during the evening. The sky remains clear setting the stage for possible frost in some locations. Low temperatures early Sunday morning are in the mid and upper 30s. It might be a few degrees cooler Saturday turns out to less humid than expected.



After the chilly start Sunday temperatures warm into the low 60s...similar to Saturday. The wind remains light all day making it feel warmer than Saturday.



Temperatures next week remain in the 60s with more of an east to southeast wind most days. A few showers are possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.