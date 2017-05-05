Profanity-laced response from Grant Co. official in OWI arrest

By Tony Galli (WKOW) Law enforcement video shows a Grant County supervisor's profanity-laced response to officers during his arrest last month for allegedly operating while intoxicated.



"At my age, I could knock the (expletive) out of you, pal," 80-year-old supervisor Robert Scallon says to a Grant County Sheriff's deputy during the arrest procedure.

Dashboard-camera video shows Scallon's sedan being pulled over for speeding on Highway 61 in the Town of Marion. Subsequent investigation convinced officers to pursue an OWI investigation, with Scallon's responses ranging from astonished, incredulous, to belligerent.

"(Expletive) you," Scallon says, as a Grant County Sheriff's deputy begins to try to handcuff him. "I want to tell you something, I don't like you," Scallon says on the video.



Scallon refused to perform field sobriety tests, and refused to submit to any chemical tests to determine blood alcohol content. He told officers he had two drinks before driving.



In an interview with 27 News, Scallon says his age and compromised health make it difficult for him to walk a straight line, prompting him to refuse the field tests.

On the video, as Scallon is taken to a hospital in Boscobel, he appears confused over his situation. "What did I do?," he asks a Sheriff's sergeant. "You're driving drunk," the sergeant responds.



Grant County officials say Scallon has served on the board of supervisors since 2006, with a spot on the board's Veterans committee, and other committees.



Scallon refuses comment on whether he was intoxicated behind the wheel, but says he's reached out to the responding officers. "I apologized," Scallon says.

Members of the Grant County Board of Supervisors sign a Code of Conduct dealing primarily with commitment to avoid even the appearance of impropriety in their actions on the board, but including this statement: "The professional and personal conduct of County Board Supervisors must be above reproach."



Scallon tells 27 News he does not intend to step down over the incident.



County Board chairman Robert Keeny says it's unlikely Scallon's arrest and behavior will lead to any move to try to remove him. "It's unfortunate," Keeny says of the suspected OWI. Keeny did not respond to a 27 News offer to view the dash-camera video of the arrest.

The Grant County board meets again May 16.

Prior to be taken into the hospital, Scallon notes an audio-record of the encounter may exist.

"I better watch my mouth, you may be recording," Scallon says. "Oh, I don't give a (expletive)."