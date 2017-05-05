College students wrapping up spring semester

It's the end of the semester, and students are leaving campus while getting ready to graduate.

University of Northern Iowa seniors are preparing for Saturday's graduation.

Students like Olivia Guns are busy packing their dorms and apartments.

Olivia says she's waiting until the last minute to pack, because she knows it's her last time at UNI.

The Digital Media Production student said she's helped with graduation in the past, and she says this time will be different.

"I'm excited, because I've been watching it from the control room for the last two commencements, and I don't know. I think it's going to be nuts. I'm nervous that I'm going to get more emotional than I'm ready for," Guns said.

Graduation ceremonies kick off Saturday morning at the McLeod Center, and they go until 8:00 p.m. for the different departments.

If you would like to review those schedules, you can click here.