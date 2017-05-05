VIDEO: Motorcyclist leads police on chase through West Union - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: Motorcyclist leads police on chase through West Union

Written by Madelyne Rosenberg, KWWL Internet Director
FAYETTE COUNTY (KWWL) -

A motorcyclist failed to stop and lead a Fayette County Deputy on a pursuit through West Union around 2:45 a.m. this morning. 

The motorcyclist drove at a high rate of speed through several streets until the Deputy cornered the driver, wedging her front bumper up under the back of the bike's tire, and stopped him on Main Street. 

Benjamin Earl McIntyre, 20, of Hawkeye was taken into custody without any further incident. McIntyre was charged with Eluding Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving, and multiple traffic violations. McIntyre is being held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial appearance. 

