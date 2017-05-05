Road Construction planned near Covenant Medical Center

Road work on West 9th Street in Waterloo will change the way some people get to the hospital.

The city of Waterloo is planning construction on West 9th Street between the San Marnan Frontage Road and St. Francis Drive -- that’s near Covenant Medical Center.

Beginning next week, sections of 9th Street will be closed in both directions through the summer, so patients and their visitors may need to use other roads in the area.

Emergency responders who use the gate on San Marnan shouldn’t see any changes.