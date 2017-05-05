Road Construction planned near Covenant Medical Center - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Road Construction planned near Covenant Medical Center

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -
Road work on West 9th Street in Waterloo will change the way some people get to the hospital.
The city of Waterloo is planning construction on West 9th Street between the San Marnan Frontage Road and St. Francis Drive -- that’s near Covenant Medical Center.
Beginning next week, sections of 9th Street will be closed in both directions through the summer, so patients and their visitors may need to use other roads in the area.
Emergency responders who use the gate on San Marnan shouldn’t see any changes.
You can learn more, and follow the construction updates here.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.