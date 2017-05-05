UPDATE: Truck weighed more than 10x bridge limit, causing collapse

The Upper Iowa River is blocked in one part of Winneshiek County after a bridge collapsed over it today.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, the collapse is along Cattle Creek Road after the driver of a large truck tried to cross the river. The bridge is located between Chimney Rock and Coldwater Creek. Until the engineer's office is able to clear the bridge from the water, canoes will not be able to cross the river at this spot.

Engineers say the loaded grain truck weighed more than 30 tons, about ten times the 3-ton weight limit of the bridge. A warning sign is also clearly posted. Nobody was injured.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook a picture of the truck resting on the piling at one end of the bridge. saying simply: "This is why the bridge collapsed." In the image you can see the posted wright limit for vehicles is 3 tons.