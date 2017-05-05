UPDATE: Large truck causes Winneshiek County bridge collapse

UPDATE: The bridge collapse was due primarily to a large truck that tried to go cross. The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook with a picture of a huge truck and a quote reading simply: "This is why the bridge collapsed...."

PREVIOUS:

The Upper Iowa River is blocked in one part of Winneshiek County after a bridge collapsed over it today.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, the collapse is along Cattle Creek Road. The bridge is located between Chimney Rock and Coldwater Creek. Until the engineer's office is able to clear the bridge from the water, canoes will not be able to cross the river at this spot.