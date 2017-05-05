Parents cited for Child Endangerment

Two parents are charged with Child Endangerment, after police picked up their four-year-old son Thursday night.

Waterloo Police say Eric Lee Herman and Lisa Marie Winegar were cited after police were called to Kaplan Drive for young boy walking around alone.

Police say he was dirty and covered in cockle burrs when they found him and took him to the police department.

After a few hours, police were able to find out where he lived, and authorities went to the home to talk to his parents.

Police confirm the boy had a six-year-old sibling who had called 911 earlier in the day to tell police his parents were arguing.

The Department of Human Services was also brought in to help with the investigation to ensure both children were all right.

After the parents were cited and children were taken to DHS, both children were released to a grandparent.