UPDATE: 2 charged with Human Trafficking after Prostitution arrests

Two people are facing charges of Human Trafficking, after two massage workers are arrested for prostitution.

Dubuque Police arrested John Hart, 66, and Meirong Li, 53, both from Dubuque.

They are both charged with Pimping and Human Trafficking -- both of which are Class D Felonies.

These charges come after two women were arrested and charged with prostitution.

This is a developing story, stick with KWWL for updates.