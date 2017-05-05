Iowa Supreme Court halts parts of new abortion law - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Supreme Court halts parts of new abortion law

DES MOINES (AP) -

The Iowa Supreme Court has issued an emergency order halting parts of a new abortion law signed by Governor Branstad this morning.

According to The Des Moines Register, the order will immediately block the 72-hour minimum waiting period for women requesting an abortion. The injunction allows women who has procedures scheduled for today to still legally get their abortions. A lawyer for Planned Parenthood says the organization had 44 patients scheduled for abortions in throughout state today. Two doctor's visits will also be required as part of the new bill signed into law this morning, but that portion of the law is also reportedly affected by the emergency order.

The Iowa Supreme Court's decision follows a denial for a temporary injunction in Polk County District Court yesterday.

