Iowa Supreme Court orders 3rd trial for man in 2004 slaying

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Supreme Court has ordered a third trial for an Ankeny man twice convicted of aiding in the 2004 murder of a friend who had an affair with his wife.

The court ruled 4-3 Friday that Vernon Huser should've been able to admit testimony suggesting a different motive for Lance Morningstar's slaying.

Huser has been convicted twice of first-degree murder in Morningstar's death. Prosecutors argue that he directed another man, Lance Woolheater, to kill Morningstar after finding that Huser's wife was in a relationship with Morningstar.

Justices ruled that jurors should have heard testimony from a woman who claims Woolheater told her Morningstar had information that could send Woolheater to jail. They say that testimony would have allowed Huser to argue "Woolheater acted to save his own skin rather than at the direction or encouragement of Huser."

