Linn-Mar tennis team surprises opponent whose coach is battling cancer

It's an unbelievable show of sportsmanship and support.

On Thursday the Linn-Mar High School tennis team surprised their opponent Dubuque Wahlert with t-shirts reading "Team Westy" made in the Wahlert school colors.

The shirts were worn as a show of support for Wahlert coach Julie Westercamp, who is battling pancreatic cancer.

Before the match got started Thursday Linn-Mar coach Chris Wundram asked Wahlert if they could be a part of their team.

Moments later the Linn-Mar players put on their Team Westy t-shirts.

Coach Westercamp could be seen overcome with emotion, walking over to the Linn-Mar side and hugging each member of their team.

"It was unbelievable," Wahlert coach Eric Lucy told me as he got emotional.

"The team put these jerseys on, you know these t-shirts on and then they had ones for each of our players to wear," he added.

Both teams wore the shirts throughout the match with coach Westercamp there to feel the love.

"You look out on the court and everybody, it looked like a family," she says.

There wasn't a Linn-Mar team or a Wahlert team, everyone was on Team Westy.

"There was not a dry eye there, it was so emotional and just so inspiring," Lucy says.

The shirts were printed with both team logos on the back along with the words "Cancer cannot silence courage."

Coach Wundram planned the surprise show of support.

"I heard the news that she had a bad thing going so we wanted to do anything we could and it was a small thing, and we are just happy that it made her day," he told us.

The Wahlert team told their coaches it was the highlight of their season.

Wahlert coaches tell us even though they lost, they never felt so good.

"I think 10 years down the road people will still be talking about that match," Westercamp says.

After every match the Wahlert team hands out what they call an "impact ball" to the player on their team who most impacted the game, Thursday they gave that ball to Linn-Mar who left a lasting impact on them.

Wahlert plans to wear their Team Westy shirts for the rest of the season during warm ups.