Petition to retire U of I student's high school jersey

More than 5,000 people are asking to retire the high school football jersey of former student Kamil Jackowski, who died while attending the University of Iowa.

University of Iowa freshman Kamil Jackowski died during a frat formal in April. Jackowski is originally from Arlington Heights, Illinois. He graduated John Hersey High School in 2016, where he also played on the schools football team.

An online petition requests the high school retire Jackowski’s football jersey number. The petitions goal is 6,000 signatures.

Jake Kramarczyk, a friend of Jackowski's, says he stared the petition in part to highlight the dangers of drinking.

"Kamil was one of the most impressive humans and athletes to ever walk Hersey's halls," Kramarczyk writes on his petition. "I hope that everyone who loved Kamil will sign and share this petition so that the Hersey community can support and stand with the Jackowski family."

Jackowski, 19, was a member of Sigma Chi and a pre-business major in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Immediately after Jackowski's death, UI's Greek community implemented a ban on all fraternity and sorority events involving alcohol, according to a statement from UI Fraternity and Sorority Life.

Foul play is not suspected in Jackowski's death, according to preliminary autopsy results released Tuesday.

"The death of Kamil Jackowski at an off-campus University of Iowa Sigma Chi social event is a tragedy that is sending shockwaves through his community," Kramarczyk writes. "The loss of this promising young man is a huge blow to his family, friends, and all who knew him."

