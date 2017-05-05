Family removed from home after Wellsburg fire

A Wellsburg couple was forced from their home after a fire Tuesday. The fire happened on South Adams Street just shortly after 6:00 p.m.

Homeowner, John Flessner says he and his wife were home when they started smelling smoke. Flessner says he walked up stairs and saw a lot of smoke and immediately left the home. He says he, his wife and their dog were able to get out.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out, but the home has substantial damage. The couple says they lost some clothes and some personal items, but they are thankful they are safe.

The home has water, smoke and fire damage, but the couple plans on cleaning up the home and moving back in. For now they are staying in a long term hotel until crews can clean up their home. Flessner says he and his wife will be displaced for around two months.