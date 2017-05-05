Iowa Gov. Branstad signs abortion, voter ID bills into law

DES MOINES -- Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has signed three bills dealing with abortion, voter identification and medical malpractice.

The abortion bill signed Friday morning prohibits the procedure in most cases after 20 weeks of pregnancy and requires a 72-hour waiting period. Abortion-rights groups have indicated they will fight the law in the Iowa Supreme Court. Branstad called it a significant stride for the anti-abortion movement.

The voter identification measure requires voters to show ID at polls starting in 2019 and reduces Iowa's early voting period, which opponents say will suppress turnout. Republicans say it is necessary to protect against voter fraud, while acknowledging the problem is rare.

The medical malpractice law restricts some payouts to patients who win such lawsuits, though juries can override the cap in some instances.