Small fire starts at Waterloo retirement community

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Fire crews say a small fire broke out at Landmark Commons in Waterloo this morning.

Landmark Commons is a retirement community associated with Friendship Village.

Firefighters told our KWWL crew on scene that no one got hurt, and the fire was contained to one apartment unit. Crews also say there is some smoke and water damage. 

Crews don't know what started the fire; stay with KWWL for updates. 

