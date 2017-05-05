Man once convicted in 2009 Iowa slaying reaches plea deal - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man once convicted in 2009 Iowa slaying reaches plea deal

   IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A man once convicted of killing an Iowa City landlord in 2009 has made a deal to plead guilty.
   A motion submitted Thursday in Johnson County District Court doesn't say what charge will be pleaded to by Justin Marshall. The motion asked the court to set a hearing for the plea and sentencing.
   In 2013 Marshall was convicted of shooting to death 64-year-old John Versypt in a stairway at the Broadway Condominiums in southeast Iowa City.  Police and prosecutors have said it was a robbery gone awry.
   But Marshall's conviction was overturned, and the Iowa Supreme Court ruled last June that he should get a new trial because authorities relied on the testimony of a jailhouse informant, violating Marshall's right to an attorney.

 

