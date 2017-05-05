First-ever Mac and Cheese Fest in Dubuque sells out

A unique event held in Dubuque showcased a popular comfort food, and attracted more than 1,000.

The first ever Mac and Cheese Fest held in Dubuque Thursday night, hosting a sold out crowd of 1,300.

Many festival-goers were incredibly happy with the event.

"Beautiful festival, got a lot of people here, got a lot of great mac and cheeses," said Cody Heim.



"I'm really thrilled by all of this stuff. I've just never done any of this stuff before," Andrea Gebhart said.



"This is awesome. Beer and mac and cheese. It's awesome," added Lucas Doty.



And Brandon Reisen agreed. "Lot of great mac and cheese, very good IPA's so far. Can't beat it," he said.

In all, 30 vendors and 20 breweries and distilleries showed up, tasked with feeding the masses with unique mac and cheese concoctions.

Everything from deep fried mac and cheese, to a variety of seafood macs.

Greenwood's Grocery brought a bacon ranch mac and cheese--its owner say it was no amateur effort.

"I'm a professional at everything I do," Tim Greenwood said.

Organizer Tom Rauen said he's surprised how big the first year of this event actually got.

"You know, I thought maybe I was the only one out there that liked mac and cheese and beer, but apparently a lot of people like mac and cheese and beer," Rauen said.

And while the fest featured lots of food and drink, it was all for a good cause. The fest benefited the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Rauen also said this year was so successful, that he's already selling tickets for next year's event, hoping to sell out in 48 hours.