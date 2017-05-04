Drake Relays Champs shine at MVC Girls Divisional meet in Waterloo

It was a great night for racing...And it was a great night for Drake Relays champions. Linn-Mar's Payton Wensel won the 400 hurdles last week at Drake--after running the race for just third time. Tonight Wensel cruises to victory in just the fourth time running the race.

In the 100 meter hurdles---Drake Relays champ.. Valerie Welch of Iowa City West shows the great from that took her to victory last week in Des Moines---Welch is an easy winner for the Trojans.

Iowa City West distance runner Bailey Nock completes a tough triple tonight---the state 4A cross country champ.. won the 800, 15-hundred and the 3-thousand meters tonight with ease.

But it was Drake Relays 100 meter champion Kerris Roberts of Waterloo East who earned outstanding athlete of the meet... Roberts raced to wins in the 100 and 200 meters.... and then with her mom Sherry Roberts cheering her on.... Kerris ran a blazing second leg in the 4 by 100 meter relay...To set up east anchor Alanna Muhammad for the win...

Iowa City West ran away with the team title...Linn Mar was second... East and Dubuque Wahlert tied for third and Waterloo West was fifth.