Upsets at Heart of America Conference softball tournament - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Upsets at Heart of America Conference softball tournament

Posted: Updated:

Upsets highlighted Heart of America Conference softball tournament.

# 8 Culver-Stockton  2

# 1 Grand View   1

#7 Baker University 1

# 2 Clarke University 0

#6 MidAmerica   7

#2 Clarke University 6

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.