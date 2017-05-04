Second -seed Clarke eliminated at conference tournament - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Second -seed Clarke eliminated at conference tournament

Three major upsets highlighted opening round play at the Heart of America Conference softball tournament.

Culver-Stockton upset number one seed, Grand View, in the first round, but, Grand View stayed alive with a victory over Central Methodist.

Second-seeded Clarke University was upset twice and eliminated on the first day of conference action.

Baker beat Clarke, 1-0 in 11 innings, then, MidAmerica Nazarene upset Clarke, 7-6 to end the Crusaders season with a 41-12 record.

