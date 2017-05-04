Alliant Energy works to fill in ash ponds near I-380 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Alliant Energy works to fill in ash ponds near I-380

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Alliant Energy is working to fill in the ash ponds from the old 6th Street power station in Cedar Rapids. 

The coal fueled station came down in 2014 after being damaged in the 2008 flood. 

The remaining ash ponds which are visible from I-380 downtown should be capped by October. 

Soon, the area will become green space. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.