Man accused of ramming patrol car in 2 county chase

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
WINNESHIEK COUNTY (KWWL) -

A man is accused of leading officers on a chase and ramming a patrol car.  Police say they tried pulling over Zachary Willie, of Randalia, is West Union, but he apparently refused to pull over.

The chase heading out of Fayette County and into Winneshiek County, where deputies say Willie slammed into the patrol car and tried to run away.  He was later arrested in a farm field.  

He faces charges of assault on a peace officer, eluding, interference, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

