One person in critical condition after Waterloo shooting

A Cedar Falls man is facing a handful of charges after a shooting in Waterloo last night.

The alleged gunman Rajih Donley of Cedar Falls was arrested this morning and is facing charges of Intimidation with a Weapon, Going Armed with Intent, and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Police say Donley drove away after the shooting, and they later found him at his home where he admitted to being in the area when the shooting took place. Police also found two handguns at his home.

The shooting happened near Conger St. and Reed St., and people in the area say they heard shots fired around 6:30 p.m.

"It sounded kind of like somebody was pulling the trigger fast...about three bullets, boom, boom, boom like that," said Luther Phillips, Waterloo.

Police say 37-year-old Ornandes Bennett was shot and is in critical condition tonight with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

One neighbor, who doesn't want to be named, says she watched everything unfold from her front porch.

"All of a sudden I heard three shots that were so close that i just instinctively ducked," said a neighbor. "It is frightening... I just wish that people would just stop shooting each other, period."

People in the area say when the weather gets nicer, it seems like more crime starts to happen.

"We've been having shootings all around us, so I don't know if they will ever get rid of it," said Phillips.

People who live in Donley's neighborhood in Cedar Falls say they had no clue their neighbor was capable of something like this. They say their neighborhood is quiet and they didn't hear anything this morning when Donley was arrested.