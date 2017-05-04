Teen aces SAT with perfect score

A perfect score on the SAT isn't something you see everyday. One Eastern Iowa high school student scored a 1600 on the SAT, earning him a perfect score.

Blaise Fangman, a junior at East Buchanan High School, accomplished the feat all on his first try.

Fangman says he remembers waiting for the day to check his score online.

"It was in study hall and it was pretty great when I saw it was 1600," said Fangman.

It doesn't stop there, Blaise said he didn't even prepare for the exam.

"I almost was worried I was too relaxed taking it," said Fangman. "There was a few of the questions that I started laughing, because the way they worded them I thought was a little funny."

Fangmam is no stranger to success. The junior, also scored next to perfect, with a 35 on his ACT.

Those that know the all-star student say they're not surprised of his achievement.

"Blaise is a great kid," said East Buchanan teacher and Assistant Boys Basketball coach Lee White. "If you ask him to do something, he's going to do it to the best of his ability, which is top notch."

White has seen Fangman both in and out of the classroom, as his Student Council advisor.

"He's funny, I mean he has a sense of humor, which you know you don't always see that with the kid that has the academic aspect," said White.

Fangman is more than just books, proving to be an all-star both on and off the court.

"I play football, basketball, soccer, and baseball, and I'm in student council," said Fangman. "And national honors society, also robotics, you can't forget about that."

Busy all in all, but Fangman is certainly nothing short of modest.

"When I signed his sheet to go on his first college visit, I had to look at it and go why doesn't this say an Ivy league school?" said White.

Fangman says he's been on one college visit so far, to the Hawkeye campus of Iowa. As far as where he's headed next, he says he is not sure, but has his eyes out East.

For his mother, Alice Fangman, his score was no surprise, knowing her son had been reading chapter books at the age of four.

Blaise says he owes it to his parents and his teachers, every single one of them who he says has been supportive of him from the start.