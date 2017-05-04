Neighbors upset over excessive littering

An on-going problem is only getting worse.

Excessive littering and dumping is a problem near the Osage and Skyview intersection on the edge of Waterloo near Evansdale.

People say trash like clothes, furniture, old appliances, and even used tires are getting dropped there no matter often city workers clean up the mess.

Neighbors say only a day after city workers came to clean everything, someone has already littered their trash on the side of the road.

People say they're fed up, and something needs to be done.

Clothes, beer bottles, and even porn were left on the side of the road for someone else to come and clean.

Neighbors near Osage and Skyview say it's only getting worse.

"It's a dumping ground. If somebody doesn't want something, they just drive out here whenever they can, and they dump," neighbor, Shelly Brustkern said.

With City of Waterloo trash cans sitting along Skyview and Osage, people in the area don't seem to think it's neighbors dumping their trash, but the people who are driving by.

Shelly has lived in the area for more than a decade, and she says something needs to be done to put a lid on it.

"I would think that there would be an easier way. I would think that you would either be able to monitor it more, or put up some type of a camera system. They've got those deer cameras. You'd think they'd be able to catch them as they're dumping, whether it be 10 o'clock at night or 3 o'clock in the morning that you would be able to catch them," Shelly said.

Shelly has cameras on her home to keep her property secure, and she says she's thinking about adding more to catch the litter bugs.

"It's very frustrating. It makes you want to go pick the stuff up, see if you can find an address in it, and go dump it back in their yard. We're just tired of the stuff. This is our neighborhood. We're tired of having the stuff dumped in our ditches. We live here," Shelly said.

We tried reaching out to the City of Waterloo to see what could be done to try and stop people from dumping their trash near Osage and Skyview, but we have not yet heard back.

Shelly says after KWWL initially reported the problem a few weeks ago, city workers patrolled the area and sent crews to clean up the mess, but now it's becoming a problem again.