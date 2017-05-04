Coralville police lay K9 to rest

On Wednesday, May 3, the Coralville Police Department laid to rest K9 Ivan after a long battle with cancer.

The police department took to their Facebook early Thursday, where they shared the news along with photos from the ceremony.

"We will always honor Ivan for his dedicated service to the officers and citizens of Coralville and Johnson County. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his handler, Officer Bender. Rest In Peace Ivan," they wrote.

Photos show K9 Ivan draped with the American flag. A plaque was also on display that read, "Not all heroes walk on two legs."