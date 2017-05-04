2 people taken to hospital after rollover - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

2 people taken to hospital after rollover

Posted: Updated:
Written by Madelyne Rosenberg, KWWL Internet Director
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Police are advising people to avoid the intersection of Wacker Dr. and Dodge Street after a vehicle rollover this afternoon. 

According to Lt. Scott Baxter, two people were transported to the hospital, one by ambulance. Neither are believed to have serious injuries. 

Baxter says the crash has traffic in the westbound lane backed-up and congested. 

