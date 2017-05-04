Senate sends $1.1 trillion spending bill to President Trump's de - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Senate sends $1.1 trillion spending bill to President Trump's desk

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

The Senate has delivered to President Donald Trump the first significant legislation of his presidency, a bipartisan $1.1 trillion spending bill to keep the government running through September.

The 79-18 vote sends the huge bill to the White House well in time to avert a midnight Friday deadline.

Negotiators on the bill dropped Trump's demands for a down payment on his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but his signature would buy five months of stability while lawmakers battle again over the wall and Trump's demands for a huge military buildup, along with cuts to popular domestic programs and foreign aid accounts.

The House passed the measure Wednesday on a big bipartisan vote, though 103 conservative Republicans opposed it.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.