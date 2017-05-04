New Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue speaking in Iowa tomorrow

Newly-confirmed Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will be in Iowa tomorrow to tour a cattle company and host a farmer's town hall.

The White House is calling the Iowa visit the setting for Perdue's "first major farm policy speech." Perdue will tour the Couser Cattle Company in Nevada beginning at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning, with the speech and town hall following at 10 a.m. The event is expected to end around 11:15 a.m.

Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack previously held the Secretary of Agriculture position in President Obama's administration. President Trump nominated Perdue, who is the former governor of Georgia, just prior to taking office in January.