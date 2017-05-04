Soaring into Sin City: Frontier announces two new routes to Las Vegas

If you're looking for a getaway weekend to one of the world's most unique cities, you now have two more options for traveling west.

Frontier Airlines announced today it will operate routes from Iowa to Las Vegas, beginning in August. Flights will be available out of both Des Moines International Airport and the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. Frontier says fares are available for the new routes beginning at $59.

Currently, Allegiant Air offers non-stop flights to Las Vegas from both airports, and Southwest Airlines also runs a non-stop route there from Des Moines, according to the web pages for the Des Moines and Eastern Iowa airports.

Below are the details for Frontier's new routes to Las Vegas:

Routes between Des Moines (DSM) and Las Vegas (LAS) [beginning Monday, August 14]:

- Depart Las Vegas 4:15 p.m., Arrive Des Moines 9:05 p.m.

- Depart Des Moines 9:55 p.m., Arrive Las Vegas 11:04 p.m.

- Flights will be available Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Routes between Cedar Rapids (CID) and Las Vegas (LAS) [beginning Tuesday, August 15]:

- Depart Las Vegas 3:50 p.m., Arrive Cedar Rapids 8:53 p.m.

- Depart Cedar Rapids 9:45 p.m., Arrive Las Vegas 11:01 p.m.

- Flights will be available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays