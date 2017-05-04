WATCH: Near disaster for school bus on flooded road - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH: Near disaster for school bus on flooded road

Iowa, Louisiana (KWWL) -

New video shows a school bus driver trying to drive through a flooded road in Iowa, Louisiana.

The bus tipped before getting stuck.

The school says the students were rescued and no one was hurt.

