Road work to close lane of Dubuque bridge May Tuesday, Wednesday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Road work to close lane of Dubuque bridge May Tuesday, Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Utility work will force the closure of the southbound lane of the Cedar Cross Road bridge Tuesday and Wednesday.

The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.  A detour will be posted.

The work will require the southbound lane to be closed on the bridge and southbound Cedar Cross traffic to be detoured. Westbound traffic on Dodge St. intending to travel south on Cedar Cross Rd. will be detoured to Crescent Ridge Dr.  Eastbound traffic on Dodge St. intending to go south on Cedar Cross will be detoured to Fremont Ave.  Northbound traffic on Cedar Cross Rd. will not be affected.  A map of the detour is available at www.cityofdubuque.org/detours.

Utility installation along the west side of the Cedar Cross Road bridge will enable private and public utilities to cross a section of Middle Fork Catfish Creek and railroad track, enabling private and public telecommunications to extend their service areas, according to a press release from the city.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.