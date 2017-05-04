Road work to close lane of Dubuque bridge May Tuesday, Wednesday

Utility work will force the closure of the southbound lane of the Cedar Cross Road bridge Tuesday and Wednesday.

The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. A detour will be posted.

The work will require the southbound lane to be closed on the bridge and southbound Cedar Cross traffic to be detoured. Westbound traffic on Dodge St. intending to travel south on Cedar Cross Rd. will be detoured to Crescent Ridge Dr. Eastbound traffic on Dodge St. intending to go south on Cedar Cross will be detoured to Fremont Ave. Northbound traffic on Cedar Cross Rd. will not be affected. A map of the detour is available at www.cityofdubuque.org/detours.

Utility installation along the west side of the Cedar Cross Road bridge will enable private and public utilities to cross a section of Middle Fork Catfish Creek and railroad track, enabling private and public telecommunications to extend their service areas, according to a press release from the city.