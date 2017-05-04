At least 5 injured in roll over crash, 1 charged

At least five people are hurt after a car accident early Thursday morning.

Deputies from the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office responded to a pickup truck that had crashed and rolled over into a ditch near the intersection of Weiden Road and Rottinghaus Road in rural Waterloo around 12:30 a.m.

The pickup truck was being driven by 19-year-old Jesse Hall of Cedar Falls. Six people were in the truck and five were taken to Covenant Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. The sixth person refused medical treatment at the scene.

Hall was taken to Allen Hospital for minor injuries and was then taken to the Black Hawk County Jail where he was charged with Driving with a Revoked Driver's License and Driving with a Suspended Driver's License. He was also cited for Failure to Maintain Control of the pickup truck.