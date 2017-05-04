Senator Boulton announces campaign for Governor of Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Senator Boulton announces campaign for Governor of Iowa

Posted: Updated:

Democratic State Senator Nate Boulton is kicking off his campaign for Governor of Iowa in 2018.

Nate Boulton is originally from Columbus Junction and currently represents the east side of Des Moines and Pleasant Hill in the Iowa Senate.

 He was elected to his first term representing District 16 last November.

Boulton told The Des Moines Register that he'd emphasize support for education and worker training to make the state more economically competitive.

You can take a look at his website here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.