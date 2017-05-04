Health insurer threatens to leave Iowa

A shakeup when it comes to health insurance.

The possibility that one insurance provider could be leaving the market could leave many Iowans empty handed.

Medica announced that its ability to stay in the Iowa insurance market is, "in question at this point."

This means people that don't have health insurance through their work or a government program, might not have any options next year.

Medica is one of the last health insurers in Iowa under the Affordable Care Act.

They provide insurance for people with their own health insurance plan.

Medica said it will likely close next year because of instability in the market.

This is happening after health insurers, Wellmark and Aetna, already dropped individual coverage in Iowa.

If Medica joins Wellmark and Aetna, and no longer stays in Iowa, this could mean more than 70-thousand Iowans would be without coverage.