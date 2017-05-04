Health insurer threatens to leave Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Health insurer threatens to leave Iowa

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

A shakeup when it comes to health insurance.

The possibility that one insurance provider could be leaving the market could leave many Iowans empty handed.

Medica announced that its ability to stay in the Iowa insurance market is, "in question at this point." 

This means people that don't have health insurance through their work or a government program, might not have any options next year.

Medica is one of the last health insurers in Iowa under the Affordable Care Act. 

They provide insurance for people with their own health insurance plan.

Medica said it will likely close next year because of instability in the market.

This is happening after health insurers, Wellmark and Aetna, already dropped individual coverage in Iowa.

If Medica joins Wellmark and Aetna, and no longer stays in Iowa, this could mean more than 70-thousand Iowans would be without coverage.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.