Witness: One person shot in Waterloo

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Police are investigating a possible shooting near Conger and Reed Streets.  

A neighbor says one person was shot in a drive-by.  He says the car stopped near Center and Lincoln Streets and the victim was taken to the hospital.  Their condition is not known. 

Evidence markers are being placed in the area and there is broken glass.  Several calls to the Waterloo Police Department were not answered. 

