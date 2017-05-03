UI formal death hits close to home for another

University of Iowa freshman Kamil Jackowski was found unresponsive at Camden on the Lake Resort.He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jackowski was attending his fraternity's, Sigma Chi, formal event in the Ozarks. His unexpected death hits close to home for another woman.

In April of 2016, Mackenzie Wollenzien was about to finish up her junior year at Iowa, when her life was forever changed.

Wollenzien was at the Ozarks for the Delta Chi formal when she fell from a two-story balcony and crushed her spinal cord

She doesn't remember the fall or the moments that lead up to it but the fall would leave her paralyzed from the chest down.

"I can't imagine what his family is going through, cause I can't imagine what my family went through and I'm still here," Jackowski said.

After Jackowski's death, a group that governs the universities fraternity and sorority life, banned all out-of-town events and events involving alcohol. Wollenzien says she supports the out-of-town formal events.

"It really just breaks my heart just knowing that something like this could be prevented," she said.

With the school year being just days away from wrapping up, Jackowski's family is left with holes in their hearts that can never be filled.

"He's still gone and every time I look at one of his pictures and I'm just not going to be able to see him smile anymore and it's not fair cause he should be able to be home and he should be able to walk through that door to say hi," older brother, David Jackowski, said.

David says he wants people to be smart and to be smart about the people they're with. A message that may have saved Kamil's life and one that may have prevented Wollenzien from losing her ability to walk.

A GoFundMe for Kamil's funeral costs has already raised over $50,000 here.



There's also a GoFundMe for Mackenzies Road to Recovery here. She hopes to use the money to pay off medical bills and to finish school.