House Republicans to vote on health care Thursday

House Republican leaders announced Wednesday that there will be a vote on their health care bill as early as tomorrow, sending the strongest signal yet that leadership has corralled enough votes to pass it.

Republicans have been working to piece together a GOP-only coalition of 216 votes ever since their attempt repeal much of the Affordable Care Act and replace it failed nearly two months ago.

The latest iteration of the bill aims to protect those with pre-existing conditions by adding $8 billion to the bill to help people with long-term health issues afford care.

Some members thought the additional funds were needed because of a previous change that would allow states to opt out of insurance mandates required by the ACA that protect patients and consumers but that some conservatives blame for rising health care costs.

In the new version of the bill, states would be able to opt out of the requirement that insurers cover benefits such as maternity care, metal health care and hospitalization. States that obtain a waiver can charge those with pre-existing conditions much more.

The White House and Republican leadership have spent the week putting on a full court press, holding numerous meeting and phone calls with members who are undecided or said they were against the bill.

Those efforts must have proven fruitful because leaders have said that they wouldn't hold a vote until they had enough votes to pass it.

A senior White House official called the impending vote "a positive development."