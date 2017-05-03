Peter Jok going to NBA Scouting Combine next week

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Big Ten conference's scoring leader--Peter Jok received an invite to the combine on Tuesday...

It's the largest showcase of top NBA prospects and runs next week from May 9th to May 14th in Chicago.

Jok was not a part of the original list of invitees to the combine in Chicago, but got a chance when ten top prospects declined to attend.

Jok averaged 20 points per game last season for the Iowa Hawkeyes... Iowa State guard Monte Morris will also be participating.