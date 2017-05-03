Five UNI Athletic Programs receive NCAA Academic honors

Northern Iowa had five programs recognized today among the 1,200 Division I teams by the NCAA for their outstanding academic achievement based on their most recent multiyear Academic Progress Rates.



UNI had five teams earn academic recognition from the NCAA - men's golf, women's golf, women's cross country, softball and volleyball. These teams have earned NCAA Public Recognition Awards for posting scores in the top 10 percent of their sport. The APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all Division I sports teams.

