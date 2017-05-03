Hawkeye Hurdler, Mallett earns Big Ten Honors - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hawkeye Hurdler, Mallett earns Big Ten Honors

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Iowa senior Aaron Mallett was named Big Ten Track Athlete of the Week, the conference announced on Wednesday.
 
Mallett won his first career white flag at the Drake Relays on April 29, winning the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.47. Mallett’s time is a season best and ranks first in the Big Ten and fourth in the NCAA.
 
This is Mallett’s third weekly outdoor award, the most in program history. The last athlete to win the award was Mallett on April 26, 2016. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.