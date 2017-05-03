Hawkeye Hurdler, Mallett earns Big Ten Honors

Iowa senior Aaron Mallett was named Big Ten Track Athlete of the Week, the conference announced on Wednesday.



Mallett won his first career white flag at the Drake Relays on April 29, winning the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.47. Mallett’s time is a season best and ranks first in the Big Ten and fourth in the NCAA.



This is Mallett’s third weekly outdoor award, the most in program history. The last athlete to win the award was Mallett on April 26, 2016.

