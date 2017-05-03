Iowa State Capitol to lower flags to honor fallen officers - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Copy-Iowa State Capitol to lower flags to honor fallen officers

Posted: Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa governor has ordered all flags on the Capitol grounds to be flown at half-staff to observe the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony this week.

Gov. Terry Branstad ordered the flags lowered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, the day of the ceremony at the Oran Pape State Office Building.

During the ceremony, state leaders will honor four officers killed in the line of duty, including Urbandale Officer Justin Scott Martin and Des Moines Sgt. Anthony David Beminio, who were killed minutes apart on Nov. 2 in separate ambushes as they sat in their patrol cars.

Flags at the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial will be flown at half-staff from May 15-19 in honor of National Peace Officer Week.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.