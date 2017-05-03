Copy-Iowa State Capitol to lower flags to honor fallen officers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa governor has ordered all flags on the Capitol grounds to be flown at half-staff to observe the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony this week.

Gov. Terry Branstad ordered the flags lowered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, the day of the ceremony at the Oran Pape State Office Building.

During the ceremony, state leaders will honor four officers killed in the line of duty, including Urbandale Officer Justin Scott Martin and Des Moines Sgt. Anthony David Beminio, who were killed minutes apart on Nov. 2 in separate ambushes as they sat in their patrol cars.

Flags at the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial will be flown at half-staff from May 15-19 in honor of National Peace Officer Week.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.