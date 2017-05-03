Construction confusion on Highway 63

New paint, abandoned one-way signs, and road closures, are all clues that traffic is flowing a little differently into Downtown Waterloo.

First Street is becoming two-way traffic, as part of a major Iowa Department of Transportation project on Highway 63 though Waterloo.

Crews are working to update utilities in this area by adding a new lift station to help with flooding on the west side of downtown and repave Mullan Avenue.

With little signage alerting people to the change, and with drivers calling the signage that is posted unclear, there is some confusion as people get used to the new turn.

"I thought, 'Well, maybe the intersection was open', but then I saw the other ones turn, so I thought, 'Well, we will just follow the leader.," said driver Joe Lellig."So don't be in a hurry."

That advice is working for most, but some drivers followed the leader and cut right through the gas station at Jefferson and First.

One motorcyclist ignored the road closure all together and cut across a closed section of Mullan Avenue.

The new routes require patients, something the Waterloo Black Hawks is asking fans for as they navigate the maze of orange cones to get to this weekend's big playoff games.

"Most importantly, for us, it is about the safety of the fans," said Waterloo We urge our fans to stay alert, to use caution, drive with caution, and really be considerate of others because it is a little bit hectic down here with the roads set up the way that they are. Most importantly, drive safe," said Waterloo Black Hawks' Vice President Joe Greene.

The Black Hawks have made a map to help fans navigate to the arena safely.

Highway 63 construction through the Downtown Waterloo is a two part project, so drivers can expect similar traffic next summer as well.