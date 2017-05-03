Copy-WARNING: Google Docs phishing scam hitting email users

Have you received an email today inviting you to open a Google Doc?

If so, be very careful - there is a Google Docs phishing scam targeting email users all over the country.

Employees at 13 News received a number of these spam emails Wednesday afternoon, as have people working at many of our sister stations around the country.

The emails appear to come from a legitimate Google gmail account and says "NAME HERE has invited you to view the following document:" with a link below.

Reports indicate that clicking the link could infect your computer or device with malware.

Symantec, a company that produces software for security, storage, backup and availability, alerted people to the scam, which is targeting Google Docs and Google Drive users. The scam begins with an email directing people to view a document on Google Docs by clicking on the included link. The link does not go to Google Docs. Instead, it goes to a convincing fake Google Docs login page.