Amanda Goodman named Executive Director of Family & Children's Council

The Family & Children's Council of Black Hawk County name Amanda Goodman the new Executive Director of the agency.

The Board of Directors conducted a national search in March which generated more than 20 qualified applicants.

"After an extensive interview process with a number of highly qualified candidates, the Board and staff stood unanimously behind Amanda. Her knowledge of the organization, the community, her work to protect children, and her vision for the future of the agency made her the ideal choice for the position of Executive Director," said Heather Feldkamp, Board President. "We are very excited to have Amanda join Family & Children's Council and look forward to working with her to continue our mission of preventing child abuse and strengthening families in the Cedar Valley," Feldkamp said.

The mission of Family & Children's Council is to prevent child abuse and strengthen families. The FCC has a variety of programs that provide education in schools, direct services to families, and community outreach. Their programs and services reach 13,000 children and families annually. Black Hawk County ranks fourth highest in the state for child abuse cases.

"The one thing I have learned in my years as a journalist, is there is nothing more powerful than being a voice...especially for those who feel like they don't have a voice,” said Amanda Goodman. “Working for Family Children's Council will allow me to be a voice and advocate every single day for children and families in Black Hawk County. It's a responsibility that I am honored to have and I am excited to get started."

Amanda Goodman has been a TV journalist for 17 years, with the past four years at KWWL where she won two Regional Emmy awards. Goodman also founded the local chapter of Stand for the Silent, and anti-bullying organization, and also went before the Iowa Senate Education Committee in an effort to toughen bullying legislation in the state.